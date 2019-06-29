Summer Practice Period Review

WOAY – As the three-week summer practice period ends for 2019, we take a look at how both students and coaches have embraced the opportunity to set good habits before the start of formal preseason practices.
Hear from Woodrow Wilson seniors Zach Weaver and Richard Law, Wyoming East boys basketball head coach Derek Brooks, Princeton football head coach Chris Pedigo, and Wyoming East football head coach Larry Thompson.
For high school football, preseason camp starts August 5, and WOAY’s season previews will begin airing shortly afterward. The first Friday night of the 2019 season comes August 30.