Summer Pool Season Is Approaching And Lifeguard Training Has Started

Lifeguard Training started Monday afternoon at Alpine Ministries on the campus of the Appalachian Bible College. Many eager trainees went through rigorous training to become certified as a lifeguard. Trainees who pass will have to opportunity to work a summer lifeguard job at the Beckley New River Park Pool, as well as half a dozen other pools including the one they are training at.

Dave Holloway, VP Extension Ministries at Appalachian Bible College said, “These guys will go all over the community, in Oak Hill, Beckley, and the surrounding communities.”

As trainees swim laps to prove their physical capabilities, the instructor is timing and monitoring their performance.

Dave Holloway, VP Extension Ministries at Appalachian Bible College said, “You have to be well-trained and proficient at good swimming, swimming strokes, as well as a good rescue technique. So we try to train all the kids to be prepared for whatever situation comes their way during the summer.”

There is a lifeguard shortage at Beckley’s New River Park Pool, and they have been forced to cut their summer hours due to this shortage. They are trying to recruit more lifeguards to solve this issue and keep the summer fun alive for more days.

-Frank Notarbartolo

