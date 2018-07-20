Summer Collegiate Baseball in Beckley

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Miners are in the Prospect League a wood bat summer collegiate baseball league based in the midwest. The Prospect League plays hosts to players from all over the country and the Miners themselves have players that range from California, Texas, Nevada and even Hawaii in the past.

They also have players who reside right here in Southern West Virginia such as Kendrick Epling and Colby Johnson. Johnson grew up coming to Miners games and played at Linda K Epling Stadium as a child playing ball. Johnson said, “It was like a dream come true.” When referring to what it was like to play for the Miners after looking up to the players as a kid.

When talking about Miners baseball you have to talk about the characters that are around the park as well. Big Paul would be the first name that comes to mind. Big Paul is a superfan that has season tickets and is at every Miners home games cheering on the home team. Big Paul’s responsibilities include: announcing every batter or new pitcher, starting chants and singing the seventh-inning stretch.

The next time the West Virginia Miners are at home is Tuesday. Tuesday is WOAY at the ballpark where free T-shirt will be given out while supplies last. It’s a great chance to meet your Newswatch Team and see some baseball.