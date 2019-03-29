Substitute Teacher Arrested For Bringing Gun To School In Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A substitute teacher has been arrested after bringing a loaded gun into Glenwood Middle School.

Mercer County Public Schools released the following statement:

“A concealed weapon was secured from a substitute employee yesterday afternoon at Glenwood School. Law enforcement are dealing with the individual involved. At this time the school and county administration are working closely with law enforcement in their investigation. School is operating on a regular schedule today.”

William Henry Armstrong is charged with possessing deadly weapons on premises of education and is currently at Southern Regional Jail under a $15,000 bond.