Submissions being accepted for W.Va. state art exhibition

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Submissions for the 21st biennial West Virginia Juried Exhibition are being accepted by the state Department of Arts, Culture and History.

Up to $33,000 in awards is available through the department and the West Virginia Commission on the Arts. The exhibit will open Nov. 17 and remain on display through Feb. 18 at the Culture Center in Charleston.

Digital submissions will be accepted until Aug. 2. Artists may submit two pieces with a nonrefundable fee of $20 per piece.

Entries must have been created in the past two years in the areas of painting, sculpture, printmaking, drawing, photography, digital art, mixed media and crafts. Entrants must be over the age of 18 and must be state residents or maintain a permanent residence in the state.