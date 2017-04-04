Subaru Share the Love Event raises over $51,000 locally for United Way

Advertisement



BECKLEY, WV (NEWS RELEASE) — Subaru of America, Inc. donated more than $23.4 million to national and local charities through its annual Share the Love event in 2016. Held at the end of each year, Subaru donates $250 for every new Subaru vehicle sold or leased to a host of charitable partners, per the selection of each customer. During this 9th year of the automaker’s Share the Love event, all eight West Virginia Subaru retailers went above and beyond by selecting the United Way of Southern WV as their hometown charity to support the flood relief efforts in central and southern West Virginia.

As the Share the Love hometown charity, customers at eight West Virginia Subaru retailers had the option to select the United Way to receive the $250 donation when they purchased or leased a new Subaru between November 17, 2016 and January 3, 2017. These local retailers generously matched the funds donated by Subaru of America, resulting in more than $51,000 donated toward the continued flood relief efforts.

Wheeling Subaru, John Howard Subaru, Louis Thomas Subaru, Cole Subaru, Hometown Subaru, River City Subaru, Royal Subaru and Jenkins Subaru, joined together for the first time, demonstrating once again that all of West Virginia works together when disaster strikes.

United Way of Central West Virginia, United Way of Greenbrier Valley and United Way of Southern West Virginia are very thankful for the West Virginia Subaru retailers and their joint effort to raise funds for people most affected by the June 2016 floods.

“Our sincere thanks to Subaru of America, our West Virginia retailers and most of all, the Subaru customers who chose United Way as their charity of choice during the 2016 Share the Love event,” said Margaret O’Neal, Executive Director of United Way of Southern West Virginia. “This money will be used to continue the ongoing efforts of flood recovery in the hardest hit areas of West Virginia.”

Related

Comments

comments