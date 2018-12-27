Study: Drinking alcohol, coffee linked to living past 90

Alcohol and coffee drinkers rejoice, you may live longer than those who abstain from the two substances.

A new study from the University of California Irvine found that people who drank moderate amounts of alcohol or coffee lived longer than those who abstained.

The study also found that people who were overweight in their 70s lived longer than underweight folks.

The “90+ Study” began in 2003 with the goal of studying the “oldest-old,” which is the fastest growing age group in the U.S., according to the study.

“More than 1,600 people have enrolled,” the study’s authors stated. “Because little is known about people who achieve this milestone, the remarkable increase in the number of oldest-old presents a public health priority to promote the quality as well as the quantity of life.”

The authors wanted to find out what makes people live past the age of 90.

Researchers visited study participants every six months to perform neurological and neuropsychological tests, as well as performing cognitive and physical tests.

Researchers used information about diet, activities, medical history, medications, and many other factors to help determine what helps people live past 90.

Here are some major findings of the study, as listed in the study’s summary:

People who were overweight in their 70s lived longer than normal or underweight people did.

Over 40% of people aged 90 and older suffer from dementia while almost 80% are disabled. Both are more common in women than men.

About half of people with dementia over age 90 do not have sufficient neuropathology in their brain to explain their cognitive loss.

People aged 90 and older with an APOE2 gene are less likely to have clinical Alzheimer’s dementia, but are much more likely to have Alzheimer’s neuropathology in their brains.