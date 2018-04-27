Students Teach The Importance Of Healthy Lifestyles

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY)- Students at a local Fayette County school helped the community to understand the importance of living a healthy lifestyle through demonstrations.

Eighth grade students in Fayetteville helped display healthy lifestyles to the community through visual examples and projects.

The event helps to provide the community with an opportunity to learn about healthy and safety issues that many face daily.

Organizers of the event shared with WOAY that this is one way students can learn and help make a difference for our future.

Planning for next years event has already begun!

