Students Teach The Importance Of Healthy Lifestyles
By Daniella HankeyApr 27, 2018, 04:44 am
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY)- Students at a local Fayette County school helped the community to understand the importance of living a healthy lifestyle through demonstrations.
Eighth grade students in Fayetteville helped display healthy lifestyles to the community through visual examples and projects.
The event helps to provide the community with an opportunity to learn about healthy and safety issues that many face daily.
Organizers of the event shared with WOAY that this is one way students can learn and help make a difference for our future.
Planning for next years event has already begun!
Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woaynewswatch.com
