Students produce documentaries for health fair

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WOAY) – Fayetteville High School students are educating the public on health issues by producing their own documentaries.

“I’ve got a group doing the importance of vaccinations with the measles outbreak,” said English teacher Amanda Martin. “I’ve got a group [stressing] the ability to have gluten-free options, given that one of them has a family member that deals with that, so a lot of this was personal in some way.”

Working completely on their own, the 8th grade honors English class is making big changes in the world around them.

“I hope to see a difference in parents actually researching what’s in the vaccination,” said 8th grader Kaleigha Reynolds.

The students have been working on their documentaries for a month. They had strict guidelines to follow about what information needed to be included and which font they should use.

The only thing the rubric didn’t cover was how to change the world when you’re only in high school.

“A lot of people didn’t take us seriously when we first reached out and were trying to find out about our project, so it’s really nice seeing it all come together,” said student Camille Fenton.

Despite the bumps in the road, the documentaries are coming to a finish. With only a month to go, the students are anxious to see their work on the big screen.

The completed documentaries will be shown at the Tamarack on April 12.