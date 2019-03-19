Students Learn Continents Through Interpretive Dance

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WOAY) – The West Virginia Dance Company visited a Mercer County elementary school on Monday.

Students at Lashmeet Matoaka Elementary School watched the dance company present a series of dances, collectively titled “Around the Blue Marble.”

The dancers performed different sets representing the continents. Students learned about African culture, European history, American art and more. Teachers said the different approach may reach some students better than traditional teaching methods.

“I just think it’s the movement [that] helps with their sensory system,” said preschool teacher Emily Hodovan. “They just enjoy seeing all that and experimenting with it. They’ve already been talking about how ‘I love when she jumped,’ and ‘I loved when they had the sticks.'”

When they got back to the classroom, students learned more about glass blowing from the dance company’s performance representing North America.