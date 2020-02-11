Students in Fayette County pack care packages for troops

LOOKOUT, WV (WOAY) – As U.S. troops continue to deploy and defend our nation overseas, students from Divide Elementary School are finding a great way to show gratitude. The Bluejays 4H Club packed packages for troops.

“I think that it’s very important because they do so much for us, and it’s nice to give back to them,” said 5th-grade student Karlee Caudill.

In the next couple of weeks, troops in Saudi Arabia will receive care packages put together by over 60 students.

“I think they’re going to be very surprised and happy that we’re giving back to them. I think they’re going to feel really nice about it and have a lot of stuff to use,” said Caudill.

Bluejays 4H Club Leader Chandra Callison says most of the children involved have family members overseas. Callison also says this project has been a year in the making.

“They love doing it; they are super excited to be able to do stuff like this. We just really like helping them do it. It brings club involvement and that’s what 4H is really about,” said Callison.

Anyone that would like to help with the next care packages can drop off donations at the Extension Office in Fayette County.