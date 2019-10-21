Students experience a DUI Simulator in Wyoming County

CLEAR FORK, WV (WOAY) – The students of Westside High School had the opportunity to experience driving under the influence while sober.

The West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration (WV ABCA) is bringing the DUI simulator to schools in West Virginia to show the students the dangers of driving under the influence.

WV ABCA commissioner Fred Wooton says this program is in great demand and it is a life saving program.

DUI simulator coordinator Dan Pickens says this program has been around since 2010 and they have had great success. This simulator allows students to see how their driving would be impaired under different blood alcohol content (BAC).