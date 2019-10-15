Students expected to move into new Mountain Valley Elementary School by January

BLUEFIELD, W.Va (WOAY) – Construction is coming along on the new Mountain Valley Elementary School in Bluefield, West Virginia.

The goal is to move in students from Ceres Elementary and Cumberland Heights Elementary into the new school by the start of the next semester in January. The students will be coming into a new school with state-of-the-art rooms, security and technology. Take a look at some of the features above in our first look.

“A lot of technology and a lot of thought going into the technology that went into this building, so it is up to date and it’s teacher-friendly and user-friendly,” Mercer County Superintendent Dr. Deborah Akers said. “The other piece that was very important to the community and to the teachers was to have a building that could be used by the public.”

Dr. Akers says the state of the art gym as well as some of the bigger classrooms could be used for the public after hours.