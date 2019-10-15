Students expected to move into new Mountain Valley Elementary School by January

Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Anna SaundersBy Oct 15, 2019, 18:20 pm

BLUEFIELD, W.Va (WOAY) – Construction is coming along on the new Mountain Valley Elementary School in Bluefield, West Virginia. 

The goal is to move in students from Ceres Elementary and Cumberland Heights Elementary into the new school by the start of the next semester in January. The students will be coming into a new school with state-of-the-art rooms, security and technology. Take a look at some of the features above in our first look. 

“A lot of technology and a lot of thought going into the technology that went into this building, so it is up to date and it’s teacher-friendly and user-friendly,” Mercer County Superintendent Dr. Deborah Akers said. “The other piece that was very important to the community and to the teachers was to have a building that could be used by the public.”

Dr. Akers says the state of the art gym as well as some of the bigger classrooms could be used for the public after hours. 

Anna Saunders

Anna Saunders is a weekend reporter for WOAY. With a diploma from Princeton Senior High School and a mother from Fayette County, she is no stranger to the area. She received a degree in Media Arts and Design from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia and wanted to return home to start her career as a reporter.

