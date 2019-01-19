Students compete in robotics competition

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WOAY) – Student robotics teams gathered at Princeton Middle School on Saturday for the first regional Vex IQ Robotics Competition.

With help from their coaches, kids competed using their own robots. The object of each match was to move yellow and orange cogs around a small arena. Competitors could also earn points by hanging their robot from bar.

Through the extracurricular activity, students learn engineering skills and how to problem solve.

“I like building stuff and its kind of like video games like with the controller and stuff and I like to do fun after-school activities,” said forth grader Laken James.

Students were excited to compete to move on to the state championships February 23.

“I like to work with controllers and I think robots are really cool and I thought it would be fun,” said Leigha James, a fifth grade participant.

The Robotic Bees from Kanawha County took home first place, but it is not clear which teams will compete at the state level next month.