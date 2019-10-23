Students At Concord Celebrate Periodic Table Anniversary With Sweet Treats

ATHENS, W. Va. (WOAY)- After seven long hours of baking, the American Chemistry Society has put together their periodic table of cupcakes.

Officers and members of ACS at Concord University are celebrating National Chemistry Week and the 150th anniversary of the periodic table. To celebrate, ACS made 118 cupcakes with each element’s symbol, weight, number and name. The first 30 cupcakes also had information cards and fun facts on cards under the cupcakes.

“People not in the science field and many other people aren’t even exposed to the periodic table. Lots of people don’t know what it is; meanwhile, the periodic table is just the table of elements that are all the elements around you in everyday life. It’s a very integral part to a chemist’s life. It’s what they like to call their Bible,” says ACS Social Chair Faith Kidd. “There’s a lot of information about elements that can be gained from the periodic table and knowing it is it’s 150th birthday.”

October 23 is also Mole Day in the chemistry community, so the students also worked the periodic table of cupcakes into the Mole Day celebration.