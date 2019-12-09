Students accepting donations for Christmas Market

SHADY SPRING, WV (WOAY) – Shady Spring High School students are accepting donations for those in need.
Student body president Robert Coleman says the Student Council is taking donations for their winter market. They’re looking for new blankets, new and gently used clothes and shoes, nonperishable foods, toys, baby supplies and monetary donations.
The group will accept donations starting tomorrow at 3 to 6 p.m. near the baseball field, but Coleman says they may be able to accept donations past that date under some circumstances.
For more information, contact Brad Bostic at (304) 256-4647 ext. 5219.
The Christmas Market is at the Shady Spring High School on Dec. 20 from 3 to 6 p.m. Shoppers can enjoy hot chocolate and cookies and take advantage of a free family picture with Santa Clause.
All items are free, so shoppers are asked to only take what is needed. Items are limited, so it is a first come, first served event.
Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism.
During her short time at Virginia Tech, she served as the editor for the university’s chapter of The Tab. Kassie was named the top reporter for The Tab at Virginia Tech on multiple occasions and made the list for the top 30 reporters for The Tab in the U.S. She also studied theater performance and minored in creative writing.
Before coming to WOAY, Kassie interned at WSLS in Roanoke and the Tidewater Review in her hometown of West Point, Va. She has loved following breaking news since her childhood and has a passion for delivering the stories people care most about.
Kassie is excited to be working in Southern West Virginia and looks forward to all the adventures ahead of her. You can follow her on Twitter at @KassieLSimmons and like her page on Facebook. If you have a story you think she should check out, send her an email at ksimmons@woay.com.