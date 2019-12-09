Students accepting donations for Christmas Market

SHADY SPRING, WV (WOAY) – Shady Spring High School students are accepting donations for those in need.

Student body president Robert Coleman says the Student Council is taking donations for their winter market. They’re looking for new blankets, new and gently used clothes and shoes, nonperishable foods, toys, baby supplies and monetary donations.

The group will accept donations starting tomorrow at 3 to 6 p.m. near the baseball field, but Coleman says they may be able to accept donations past that date under some circumstances.

For more information, contact Brad Bostic at (304) 256-4647 ext. 5219.

The Christmas Market is at the Shady Spring High School on Dec. 20 from 3 to 6 p.m. Shoppers can enjoy hot chocolate and cookies and take advantage of a free family picture with Santa Clause.

All items are free, so shoppers are asked to only take what is needed. Items are limited, so it is a first come, first served event.