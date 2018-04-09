Student Opioid Abuse Awareness Contest Deadline Approaching

CHARLESTON– The West Virginia Attorney General’s office says a contest deadline is this week for schoolchildren to raise awareness of prescription painkiller abuse.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says the Kids Kick Opioids contest is open to elementary and middle school students. It can include poems, drawings, letters or anything that promotes awareness of painkiller abuse. The deadline to enter is Friday.

Students can work individually or in groups. The winning entry will be used in Morrisey’s next statewide newspaper public service advertisement. Regional winners will be displayed in the state Capitol.

Entries can be mailed to the Attorney General’s Office at 1900 Kanawha Blvd. E. State Capitol Building 1, Room 26-E, Charleston, WV 25305, or sent by email to AGPSA.contest@wvago.gov.

