Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch News Student body president accused of strangling man
CrimeWatch NewsNewsWatchState NewsTop Stories

Student body president accused of strangling man

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 07, 2019, 13:09 pm

4
0

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) – The student body president of a West Virginia University has been charged with felony strangulation.

News outlets report 21-year-old Tyler Keller was arrested by Fairmont police on Friday. Keller is the president of the Student Government Association at Fairmont State University.

The Times West Virginian reports a complaint states Keller choked a man with both hands and then the man struck Keller in the head with a glass wine bottle to get free. The complaint also states Keller struck the man in the left ear so hard the victim sustained hearing loss. Court papers say Keller had accused the man of taking his cell phone.

Jail records show Keller is out on bond. It’s unclear whether he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

- Click Here To Visit Lewis Nissan -

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Closings and Delays

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X