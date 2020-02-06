Stuck school bus, high water, downed trees, and rock slide reported this morning due to heavy rain

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – High water is being reported across Southern West Virginia:

Motorists are urged to use caution when traveling today, heavy rain has caused high water on roads, and reports of a rock slide.

Greenbrier County:

Route 12 coming from Alderson (high water)
Miller Road near Sam Black area (high water)
Route 60 in Crawley near Kieffer Road (high water)
A tree also fell on a car earlier this morning at around 6:30 on Monroe Drafts Road.

McDowell County:
Trap Fork and Brush Fork areas (high water)
A rock slide was reported earlier in McDowell County but has since been cleaned up.

Tazewell County, VA:
High water being reported across the entire county
School Bus stuck on Amonate Road
Few trees down across the county
Tannersville Creek out of its banks and on the road

