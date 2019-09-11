Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Structure Fire Reported In Summers County

Yazmin Rodriguez Sep 11, 2019, 18:38 pm

SUMMERS COUNTY,  (WOAY)- A structure fire was reported this evening in Pence Springs.

According to dispatch, the call came in just before 5 p.m today. Tri County Fire Department as well as Station 51 responded to the scene. No word yet on injuries or a cause of the fire.

Stick with News Watch for developing details.

Yazmin Rodriguez

Yazmin Rodriguez is currently the morning and noon anchor for WOAY. She was born in Newark, New Jersey then later headed down to the Jersey shore where she received her bachelor's degree in television and radio from Monmouth University.

