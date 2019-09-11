Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories
Structure Fire Reported In Summers County
By Yazmin RodriguezSep 11, 2019, 18:38 pm
SUMMERS COUNTY, (WOAY)- A structure fire was reported this evening in Pence Springs.
According to dispatch, the call came in just before 5 p.m today. Tri County Fire Department as well as Station 51 responded to the scene. No word yet on injuries or a cause of the fire.
Stick with News Watch for developing details.
