Structure Fire Reported in Raleigh County

BEAVER,WV (WOAY)- Crews are currently battling a structure fire in Raleigh County.

Raleigh County dispatchers tell Newswatch, the call came in at 6:28 P.M., after a home was reportedly on fire.

The fire is located on Wayne Street and Sullivan Road. At this time, part of the street is blocked until crews can control the flames.

The Beaver Fire Department, Coal City Fire Department, and Mabscott Fire Department responded to the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

Newswatch will continue to update you with the latest.