RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- There has been a structure fire reported this morning in the Midway area of Raleigh County.

Raleigh County dispatch received the call around 6:30 this morning. Sophia Area, Sophia City, Coal City Fire Department and Jan Care Ambulance were all dispatched to the scene. At this time, crew are still on the scene and no injuries have been reported.

