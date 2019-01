RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A structure fire has been reported this morning on McDowell Hollow in Clear Creek.

The call came in to Raleigh County Dispatch at 4:25 a.m. Clear Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Trap Hill Fire and Rescue, and Whitesville Fire Department were all dispatched to the scene. No injuries have been reported at this time.

We will keep you updated as we learn more details.