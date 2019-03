MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A structure fire has been reported this morning in Bluefield.

The call came in this morning of the fire that was on Princeton Avenue. According to Bluefield Fire Department, no one as home at the time. Bluefield Virginia and West Virginia Fire Department, Green Valley Fire Department, and Bluefield Rescue were dispatched to the scene.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.