BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – An early morning fire has caused a road to be shut down in Beckley.

Beckley-Raleigh County Emergency page says that East Prince Street is shut down between Nebraska Ave and Scott Ave due to a structure fire. Beckley City Fire responded to the scene after the fire broke out at around 2:10 am.

No injuries have been reported and it’s unclear how long the road will be shut down.

Stay with WOAY News for further updates on this developing story.