Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday across Southern West Virginia

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – A strong storm system will likely bring stormy weather to Southern West Virginia on Tuesday.

An area of low pressure will produce showers and storms for the mid-morning hours, then likely bring a second round of storms for the afternoon and early evening hours.

The main threats for storms will be damaging winds in excess of 60 mph, large hail, and isolated flooding. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out, either.

Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

