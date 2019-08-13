Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday across Southern West Virginia

Tyler BarkerBy Aug 12, 2019, 20:39 pm

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – A strong storm system will likely bring stormy weather to Southern West Virginia on Tuesday.

An area of low pressure will produce showers and storms for the mid-morning hours, then likely bring a second round of storms for the afternoon and early evening hours.

The main threats for storms will be damaging winds in excess of 60 mph, large hail, and isolated flooding.  An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out, either.

Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

Stay weather aware for any watches or warnings that could be issued during the day on Tuesday.  You can always download the WOAY StormWatch weather app for free in the Google Play Store or Apple Store.  Follow WOAY StormWatch on Facebook and Twitter for the latest updates, too.

Tyler Barker

