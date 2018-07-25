Stray Dog Rescued After Spending 11 Days With Head Stuck in Plastic Jug

BOONE COUNTY (WCHS/ Bob Aaron, Jarrod Clay) — A neighborhood and an animal rescue group came together to rescue a dog that was caught in strange-looking, but potentially deadly trap.

The aptly named Jughead spent 11 days on the run with a clear plastic jug stuck on his head. He was unable to eat or drunk, but he was still able to get away from people in the Ridgeview area of Boone County.

The Boone Animal Rescue Coalition (BARC) tried to help him and was finally able to reach him when he was trapped in a garage where the stray occasionally slept at night.

“Community members came in slowly and picked up that fencing and put it up so he couldn’t get out of the garage and then the homeowner was able to close the garage door,” BARC President Eva Kordusky said.

Richard Miller, who captured the dog, said the stray would not have survived much longer if he hadn’t been rescued.

“If the garage wouldn’t have been here and the door wouldn’t have been open, I’d say he’d still be out there running around some place or he’d be dead,” Miller said.

When Jughead was finally captured, he was at least 20-pounds underweight. It appears he was once someone’s pet and can sit, lie down and shake hands.

It was a mail carrier who originally spotted the stray with a jug on his head, but the dog ran away.

“She could the big jug on his head so she immediately tried to catch him, but he was scared to death so he just ran,” Kordusky said.

After he was captured, a South Charleston vet was able to sedate the stray and get what may have been a cheese ball container off his head. A Maryland rescue group will help get Jughead a new home.