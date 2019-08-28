Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News Strange Discoveries At Beckley Construction Site
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Strange Discoveries At Beckley Construction Site

Charistin ClarkBy Aug 28, 2019, 16:47 pm

27
0

BECKLEY, W. Va. (WOAY)- Construction to level out and pave a new parking lot in Beckley has been underway for almost two weeks, but since then, they’ve hit a bump or two and made strange discoveries.

About a week ago, the Raleigh County Commissioners Office discovered an underground storage tank. The Department of Environmental Protection ran tests and confirmed there was no contamination from the tank. They have also come across concrete slabs and foundation while digging below the surface.

“Doing some more digging, we found that there was a jail that was built in 1915, and going back a little bit further, we found that back in 1895, there was a jail prior to the jail that we uncovered the foundation of,” said assistant administrator Billy Michael.

The lot is for commission and courthouse employees. The project is set to be completed in about a month.

Previous PostSheriff's Office Considers Selling "Mobster-Like" Machine Gun
Charistin Clark

Charistin Clark is the weekend meteorologist/mmj for WOAY-TV. She is very excited to inform Southern West Virginia of what the weather will be like for the week. Have any weather questions or comments? Email me at cclark@woay.com

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

- Click Here To Visit Lewis Nissan -

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X