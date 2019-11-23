Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Storytelling Workshop happens at the New River Gorge

FAYETTEVILLE , WV (WOAY) – The New River Gorge held the “Tellabration” event. An event that celebrates storytelling and nature as the gatekeeper of it. Park Ranger Jodie French Burr lead the conversation.

The event emphasized on how preserving your story is about preserving your legacy.”When you look at a place like the New River Gorge this is a national park that preserves people’s stories, I hope I gave some good examples of what the stories are here and maybe getting them to think about preserving their own stories,”said Park Ranger Burr.

She also discussed how storytelling doesn’t have to be formal. “Tell your best friend, or even write it down in a journal for yourself.”

If you are looking for inspiration, Nature is a great place to start.

