Store Clerk Allows Son To Get Free Gas, Accuses Other Vehicles Of Stealing

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A woman has been arrested after allegedly allowing her son to receive free gas, but would report other vehicles were stealing the gas.

According to court documents, Donna Marie Barnett was a cashier at the Birch River Go-Mart. Barnett conspired with her son and his friend, allowing them to pump gas for free on three separate occasions. Barnett would then use the Go-Mart computer to type in a gas runoff and would write down the wrong description of the vehicles that drove off with the gas. She would show the manager run off receipts with the wrong vehicle descriptions.

Donna Barnett has been charged with three counts of conspiracy. She is currently in jail under a $50,000 bond.