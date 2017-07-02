States To Reduce Annual Mine Safety Inspections

Advertisement



LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Many Appalachian coal states, like West Virginia, were hit hard by the industry’s decline, and they are now aiming to reduce annual mine safety inspections.

The Associated Press reported that one of these states – Kentucky – is replacing some inspections with advisory visits that are embraced by coal companies.

As the Trump administration is proposing deep budget cuts to the Department of Labor, which administers the Federal Inspector Program, the reductions on the state level are directly influencing this new movement.

