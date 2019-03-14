Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
NewsWatch Statement of United States Attorney Mike Stuart Regarding West Virginia's Back the Blue License Plate
NewsWatch

Statement of United States Attorney Mike Stuart Regarding West Virginia’s Back the Blue License Plate

Tyler BarkerBy Mar 14, 2019, 11:03 am

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – United States Attorney Mike Stuart issued the following statement regarding the West Virginia Legislature’s passage of a bill designating a “Back the Blue” license plate.
 
“It was almost one year ago that I rolled out the proposal for a Back the Blue license plate in partnership with the West Virginia FOP.  I am so proud that West Virginia is now one of the first states in the country to have a specialized license plate that will allow West Virginians to recognize, honor and show their support for our law enforcement personnel.  The West Virginia Legislature passed House Bill 2846 and it now awaits the Governor’s signature.  I want to extend my thanks to the West Virginia FOP and all those involved in making the West Virginia Back the Blue license plate a reality.”

 

Tyler Barker

