State Wrestling Tournament – Day 2 Update

WOAY – The 2019 state wrestling tournament continued Friday in Huntington, with grapplers moving one step closer to state titles.

Five area wrestlers have qualified for the championship round of their respective weight class, all in AA/A. Two will compete against each other, with Independence’s Mason Kump and Greenbrier West’s Chase Patterson meeting in the 195 championship round. Ashby West (Oak Hill, 120), Sean Dawson (Independence, 132), and Liam Lusher (Independence, 145) will also pursue individual titles.

In the team standings, Greenbrier West remains atop the Class A standings, 15 points ahead of Wirt County, and fifth in the combined AA/A list. Independence stays second in Class AA behind Point Pleasant. Greenbrier East is the top area AAA team at 16th, one point ahead of Woodrow Wilson.

Wrestlers who are in contention for third through sixth place will wrestle Saturday as well. Area wrestlers who compete Saturday are listed below, with those in the championship rounds in bold.

106: John Sanders (Independence)

120: Ashby West (Oak Hill), Bryce Perdue (Independence)

126: Joshua Goode (Shady Spring)

132: Sean Dawson (Independence), Levi Brake (Nicholas County), Zach Mullins (Greenbrier East)

145: Liam Lusher (Independence)

152: Gamon Trigg (Bluefield)

160: Mylik Cox (Greenbrier West)

170: Moses Truman (Oak Hill)

182: Avante Burnett (Woodrow Wilson)

195: Mason Kump (Independence), Chase Patterson (Greenbrier West)

220: Noah Brown (Greenbrier West), Ryan Williams (Woodrow Wilson)

285: Issac Brown (Greenbrier West)