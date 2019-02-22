State Wrestling Tournament – Day 1 Update

WOAY – The state wrestling tournament in Huntington started Thursday, with many area schools taking part. After the opening day of competition, Independence is second in the Class AA/A team standings with 34 points, two behind Point Pleaasant. Greenbrier West is third with 27 points, the highest among Class A schools. Greenbrier East is the top area AAA school, at 11th with 15 points. 36 area grapplers are headed to Friday’s quarterfinals, representing 11 schools. The grapplers competing in the quarterfinals are listed below by weight class.

106 – Marshall Clere (Greenbrier West), John Sanders (Independence), Conner Padgett (Princeton)

113 – Hunter Moore (PikeView), Daylen Gilkerson (Independence)

120 – Ashby West (Oak Hill), Bryce Perdue (Independence)

126 – Joshua Goode (Shady Spring), Dalton Clifton (Independence)

132 – Dan Nutter (Greenbrier West), Levi Brake (Nicholas County), Sean Dawson (Independence), Zach Mullins (Greenbrier East)

138 – Chase Conner (PikeView), Cayden Hoover (Greenbrier East)

145 – Liam Lusher (Independence), Robert Blevins (Greenbrier East)

152 – John Parks (Greenbrier West), Sam Adams (Independence), Gamon Trigg (Bluefield), Adam Zimmerman (Greenbrier East)

160 – Sammy Pullens (Fayetteville), Malik Cox (Greenbrier West)

170 – Colton Dorsey (Greenbrier West), Moses Truman (Oak Hill), Evan Rose (PikeView)

182 – Colton Kessler (Greenbrier West), Nick Thomas (Greenbrier East), Avante Burnett (Woodrow Wilson)

195 – Mason Kump (Independence), Chase Patterson (Greenbrier West), Colton Wright (Woodrow Wilson)

220 – Noah Brown (Greenbrier West), Ryan Williams (Woodrow Wilson)

285 – Hunter Isom (Independence), Ian Pomeroy (Woodrow Wilson)