State Troopers in Union Searching For Sex Offender

UNION, WV (WOAY)-State Troopers are searching for a Virginia man who is a convicted sex offender.

Troopers said in a news release, Jeremiah Cleveland Ackelson failed to register as a sex offender in West Virginia, which is required by law.

Ackelson is originally from Virginia and told officials he was moving to Monroe County, WV back in June.

After failing to register Troopers issued an outstanding warrant for his arrest, for “Failure to Register as a Sex Offender” (2nd Offense).

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Ackelson please contact the Union Detachment of West Virginia State Police at (304)-772-5100.