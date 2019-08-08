Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Featured State Troopers in Union Searching For Sex Offender
FeaturedLocal News

State Troopers in Union Searching For Sex Offender

Terell BaileyBy Aug 07, 2019, 21:45 pm

6
0

UNION, WV (WOAY)-State Troopers are searching for a Virginia man who is a convicted sex offender.

Troopers said in a news release, Jeremiah Cleveland Ackelson failed to register as a sex offender in West Virginia, which is required by law.

Ackelson is originally from Virginia and told officials he was moving to Monroe County, WV back in June.

After failing to register Troopers issued an outstanding warrant for his arrest, for “Failure to Register as a Sex Offender” (2nd Offense).

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Ackelson please contact the Union Detachment of West Virginia State Police at (304)-772-5100.

Terell Bailey

Bio Coming Soon

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X