State Troopers collecting Halloween costumes for kids in need

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) For some children in West Virginia, the Halloween traditions of costumes and trick-or-treating are anything but magical. For these children, Halloween costumes often don’t make the list of essentials in the family budget. The excitement of dressing up as your favorite character or creature all disappear when you don’t have a costume. Help the West Virginia State Police bring magic to life for these children living in the Greenbrier Valley by donating new and gently used Halloween costumes and accessories. Take this opportunity to clean out your closets and make a child’s Halloween special! The drive will begin on Tuesday, October 8th and end on Friday, November 8th, giving you the opportunity to give your old costumes for this Halloween, and then donate your recent costumes for the kids next year.

Items accepted for the Halloween Costume Drive Include:

New or gently used costumes (ages 0-14)

Halloween masks

Costume accessories

Unused Halloween face make-up

Candy pails or treat bags

Delivery Address and Instructions:

Donations may be dropped off at the West Virginia State Police-Lewisburg Detachment

381 GMS Drive

Lewisburg, WV 24901

Preferred Drop-Off times are Monday thru Friday 8:00am to 4:00pm.

*** Please call the Lewisburg Detachment at (304)647-7600 if you are wanting to drop off a donation outside the preferred drop-off times to ensure someone will be available to receive the donation.

If you would like to mail in your donations, please send them to the address listed above.