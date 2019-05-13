State Treasurer Presents Cash Awards to Students

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – A couple of elementary school students with big future received a special visit from the state treasurer today.

John Perdue visited two students to present cash prizes for winning an essay contest about what they want to be when they grow up.

Raleigh County third grader Rowan Meadows and Summers County first grader Keira Winkler were chosen from 5,000 essayists. Each received $500 checks and $500 invested into a SMART529 college savings plan.

“The importance behind that is to let parents know pretty quickly that there’s money out there,” said Perdue. “Five hundred dollars invested over a long period of time will turn into almost $2,000 by the time they get to college.”

The kids also entered a drawing for the chance to win a total of $5,000 invested in a SMART529 account.