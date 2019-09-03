State Softball Tournament Moves to South Charleston

WOAY – The WVSSAC announced Tuesday that the high school softball state tournament will move to Little Creek Park Complex in South Charleston from 2020 through the 2024 season. It had previously been held at Jackson Park in Vienna.

In a press release issued Tuesday, WVSSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan said, “We sincerely thank Steve Black and his staff at Jackson Park for their many years of support and assistance with the event. All of our state championship venues are put out for bid every four years, and South Charleston was the successful bidder this year.”

Next year’s state championship is scheduled for May 27-28, 2020. Two area schools have advanced to the tournament each of the last three years; Wyoming East and Fayetteville qualified in 2017 & 2018, while Greenbrier West and Independence made it to states in 2019.