State says McDowell County redevelopment director wasn’t licensed

Tyler BarkerBy Sep 03, 2019, 14:18 pm

WELCH, W.Va. (AP) – The director of a county redevelopment office in West Virginia accused of performing jobs without licenses from the state has been fired.

News outlets report Dan Riley surrendered to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, was arraigned and then released on his own recognizance.

An investigation by the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office found Riley didn’t have licenses to perform building code inspections or building plans examinations. The complaint says he was warned in 2018 about the need to be licensed but continued work without obtaining them.

The Bluefield Daily Telegraph reports the McDowell County Commission voted Wednesday evening in an executive session to terminate Riley.

It’s unclear whether he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

