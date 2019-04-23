State Police Will Be Conducting Sobriety Checkpoint In Nicholas County

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia State Police will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint in Nicholas County.

The checkpoint will take place on Friday, May 3, 2019, on WV State Route 41, Broad Street, near Pizza Hut, in Summersville. The checkpoint will be in operation from 6:00 pm until 12:00 am.

The purpose of this checkpoint is to deter impaired drivers, as well as to educate the public about the dangers of driving an automobile while impaired by alcohol and/or drugs.

State Police urge the motoring public to assist them in their efforts to stop driving under the influence incidents by reporting impaired drivers.