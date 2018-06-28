State Police Taking Donations to Help Local Children

WELCH– The West Virginia State Police in Welch need your help with their Second Annual Back to School Drive.

They are accepting donations now through August third. They ask that all donations are new. Things they need include backpacks, notebooks, pencils, crayons, scissors, folders and three ring binders.

Also if you would like to send monetary donations they will be used to purchase supplies for the drive. All donations can be dropped off at the Welch detachment.

All supplies will be given out to local children in McDowell County.