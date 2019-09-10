CrimeWatch NewsLocal NewsNewsWatchTop Stories
State Police Search for Man on the Run
By Kassie SimmonsSep 10, 2019, 09:34 am
RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WOAY) – Police are searching for a suspect that fled a traffic stop early this morning.
State police stopped a car on I-77 near mile marker 49 and conducted a search around 12:20 am. Police handcuffed Richard Ferguson for safety reasons. While officers searched the vehicle, Ferguson fled the scene.
Authorities say they found multiple debit and credit cards, a card skimmer, a laptop and six cell phones inside the vehicle. Ferguson is wanted in Georgia and Indiana for charges related to marijuana and card skimming.
If you see Ferguson or have any information on this incident, call the Parkways Authority at (304) 926-1908 or dial 911.
Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism.
During her short time at Virginia Tech, she served as the editor for the university’s chapter of The Tab. Kassie was named the top reporter for The Tab at Virginia Tech on multiple occasions and made the list for the top 30 reporters for The Tab in the U.S. She also studied theater performance and minored in creative writing.
Before coming to WOAY, Kassie interned at WSLS in Roanoke and the Tidewater Review in her hometown of West Point, Va. She has loved following breaking news since her childhood and has a passion for delivering the stories people care most about.
Kassie is excited to be working in Southern West Virginia and looks forward to all the adventures ahead of her. You can follow her on Twitter at @KassieLSimmons and like her page on Facebook. If you have a story you think she should check out, send her an email at ksimmons@woay.com.