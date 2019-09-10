State Police Search for Man on the Run

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WOAY) – Police are searching for a suspect that fled a traffic stop early this morning.

State police stopped a car on I-77 near mile marker 49 and conducted a search around 12:20 am. Police handcuffed Richard Ferguson for safety reasons. While officers searched the vehicle, Ferguson fled the scene.

Authorities say they found multiple debit and credit cards, a card skimmer, a laptop and six cell phones inside the vehicle. Ferguson is wanted in Georgia and Indiana for charges related to marijuana and card skimming.

If you see Ferguson or have any information on this incident, call the Parkways Authority at (304) 926-1908 or dial 911.