State Police respond to shots fired, 1 injured

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – State Police have one person in custody after a shooting in the Caldwell area this morning.

State Police responded to the shots fired call at approximately 8 a.m. this morning. One man was shot and airlifted to a hospital to be treated. It’s not clear what the extent of his injuries are.

One shooter is in custody. Details on why the shooting took place are not available.

This is a developing story. Stay with WOAY for more updates.