State Police Release Details On Crash That Killed A Bluewell Firefighter

UPDATE (10/15/18 at 1 pm) BLUEFIELD, VA (WOAY) – The Virginia State Police have released details on a crash that killed a Bluewell Firefighter.

At approximately 4:18 a.m. on Oct. 14, 2018, Virginia State Police were called to a fatal, single-vehicle crash in Tazewell County.

A 1995 Chevrolet K15 pickup truck was traveling westbound on Route 102 just east of Route 694 when the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to run off the left side of the road. The truck struck an embankment and overturned.

The driver – Dakota R. Brewster, 20, of Falls Mill, Va. – was partially ejected when the vehicle struck a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Brewster was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

———————————

Original Story (10/14/2018) – BLUEFIELD, VA (WOAY) – The Bluefield, Virginia Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own firefighters.

The Bluefield, Virginia Fire Department posted the following on their Facebook page:

“After responding to a tragic accident in the early hours of Sunday along Falls Mills Rd, we were deeply saddened to discover the loss of a fellow firefighter. The Bluefield VA Fire Department sends our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Dakota Brewster, and to all of his family at the Bluewell Volunteer Fire Department. Your service will forever be remembered and your lasting legacy. Farewell brother, we will take it from here…”

Funeral arrangements have not been announced yet.