RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia State Police need your help locating a missing man.

Jason Matthew Stover, 37, was last seen in the Arnett area of Raleigh County, Route 3.

Stover has brown hair, blue eyes, is around 5’10”, and weighs around 150 pounds.

If you have seen Stover or know where he may be, please contact Trooper T. Richardson with the West Virginia State Police, Whitesville Detachment at 304-256-6700.