State Police Need Your Help Finding a Missing Juvenile

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia State Police need your help locating a missing juvenile.

Barbara Martin is 15 years old, 5’3” and has red hair.

Martin left with her boyfriend, William Henderson the morning of 04-09-19, they were last seen in the Swiss area of Nicholas County.

There is a possibility the two are traveling to Montgomery, WV to catch a bus to travel to Texas.

Anyone having any information on the whereabouts of Barbara Martin or William Henderson is urged to contact the West Virginia State Police 1 304-872-0800