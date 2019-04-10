Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
State Police Need Your Help Finding a Missing Juvenile
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

State Police Need Your Help Finding a Missing Juvenile

Tyler BarkerBy Apr 10, 2019, 17:29 pm

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia State Police need your help locating a missing juvenile.

Barbara Martin is 15 years old, 5’3” and has red hair.

Martin left with her boyfriend, William Henderson the morning of 04-09-19, they were last seen in the Swiss area of Nicholas County.

There is a possibility the two are traveling to Montgomery, WV to catch a bus to travel to Texas.

Anyone having any information on the whereabouts of Barbara Martin or William Henderson is urged to contact the West Virginia State Police 1 304-872-0800

