State Police Looking For Woman Wanted For Child Concealment

Tyler BarkerBy Apr 18, 2019, 18:30 pm

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia State Police Beckley Detachment is attempting to locate fifty year old, Janette Welch.

Welch is from the Coal City area of Raleigh County, West Virginia. A three year old female child is believed to be in Welch’s custody at this time. Welch has an outstanding warrant for child concealment.

If you have any information regarding Welch and her whereabouts please contact the West Virginia State Police at (304) 256-6700 or any Raleigh County law enforcment agency or Crime Stoppers of WV.

