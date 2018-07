BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia State Police is looking for a wanted sex offender.

The West Virginia State Police Beckley Detachment is currently looking for Timothy Odell, a registered sex offender in Raleigh County.

Mr. Odell is currently in violation of his sex offender registry.

If you have any information about Mr. Odell you are asked to contact the West Virginia State Police Beckley Detachment at 304-256-6700