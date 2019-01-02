Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
State Police Looking For Wanted Sex Offender In Raleigh County

Tyler BarkerBy Jan 02, 2019, 14:45 pm

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – State Police need your help locating a wanted sex offender.

Timothy D. Lafferty is a registered sex offender in Raleigh County, WV.  Mr. Lafferty is currently wanted for failure to register for his annual registration and failure to register a change in address.

Mr. Lafferty’s last known address was 141 Odell mobile home park located off of Stanaford Rd.

A warrant is currently on file and anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mr. Lafferty is asked to contact the West Virginia State Police Beckley Detachment at 304-256-6700.

