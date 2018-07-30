State Police Looking For Wanted Sex Offender In Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia State Police in Beckley needs your help finding a wanted sex offender.

Chris York is a registered sex offender in Raleigh County, WV and is in violation of his sex offender registry.

Mr. York was living in Wyoming County and was registered with that Detachment, but came to Raleigh County to seek help from the Sound Mind Inc. shelter in Lester.

Mr. York reported the move with Wyoming County, but when Troopers from the Beckley Detachment checked on Mr. York, they were advised that Mr. York had only stayed at the shelter for one day and then left.

Mr. York is in violation for failing to report a change in address.

Mr. York is a ten (10) year registrant but due to two (2) prior convictions for failure to register, the new charge is a felony.

Anyone with information in regards to Chris York is asked to contact the West Virginia State Police Beckley Detachment at 304-256-6700.